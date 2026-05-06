Hyderabad: Veteran producer RB Choudary passed away in a tragic road accident near Udaipur, Rajasthan, shocking the South Indian film industry. The producer, who made more than 100 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, was one of the most respected names in cinema. After his death, an emotional video of his son and actor Jiiva crying has gone viral on social media.

RB Choudary had reportedly travelled to Udaipur for personal work when the accident took place. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not survive. His mortal remains are being shifted to Chennai for the final rites.

Jiiva’s Crying Video Goes Viral

Soon after the news of his father’s demise surfaced, actor Jiiva broke down emotionally. Videos of the actor crying while speaking on the phone are now going viral across social media platforms. Fans are deeply moved after watching the emotional visuals.

In the viral clips, Jiiva is seen unable to control his tears as close friends and actors like Vaibhav, Jai, and Satish try to comfort him. Many fans shared that the visuals were heartbreaking, especially because Jiiva was known to share a very close bond with his father.

RB Choudary’s Last Public Appearance

RB Choudary’s last public appearance video is also going viral. He was last seen at the success event of Jiiva’s film in Chennai earlier this year. During the event, he spoke proudly about his son and shared a sweet father-son moment on stage.

The producer started Super Good Films in 1988 and produced many hit movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Films like Suryavamsam, Raja, and Suswagatham became huge successes. He also supported many young actors and directors during his long career.

Celebrities Pay Tribute

Many film celebrities and political leaders have shared condolence messages after RB Choudary’s death. Pawan Kalyan also expressed sadness and prayed for the producer’s soul to rest in peace.

RB Choudary’s death has left the film industry in deep sorrow, while Jiiva’s emotional video has touched many fans online.