RC17: Ram Charan’s next with Sukumar to feature top actresses?

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan and director Sukumar are teaming up again after their blockbuster film Rangasthalam. Their new movie, RC17, has created a lot of buzz among fans. Both Ram Charan and Sukumar gained huge popularity with RRR and Pushpa 2, making this collaboration even more exciting.

Samantha and Rashmika to Join?

Reports say Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be the female lead in RC17. She earlier worked with Ram Charan and Sukumar in Rangasthalam, and fans loved their chemistry. Another big rumor is that Rashmika Mandanna might also be part of the film. If both actresses are confirmed, the movie will be even more exciting for fans.

High-Action and Grand Vision

Sources say RC17 will be a fast-paced action movie with a modern style. Director Sukumar is planning to make it visually stunning, keeping international audiences in mind. With Ram Charan’s growing global fame after RRR, this movie aims to be a massive hit worldwide.

The film’s music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who has worked with Sukumar many times before. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film, ensuring top-quality production.

What’s Next for Ram Charan?

Right now, Ram Charan is working on RC16, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Once he finishes that film, he will start shooting RC17. Since Ram Charan’s last two movies, Game Changer and Acharya, didn’t do well, fans are hoping RC17 will be a big hit.