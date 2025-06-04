Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans can finally shout “Ee Sala Cup Namde” with pride! On the night of June 3, 2025, RCB won their first-ever IPL title after a thrilling 6-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final match. After 18 long years of waiting, heartbreaks, and memes – the dream finally came true!

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 ⭐️ RCB PLAYED BOLD! 😇



17 Years, 6256 Days, 90,08,640 Minutes later, the wait finally ends. 🙌🤯



The IPL Trophy is finally coming home. And we CANT KEEP CALM! 🤩😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/lQvtLff9o2 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Viral Moments: RCB Fans Take Over Social Media

As soon as the last ball was bowled, streets across Bengaluru exploded with joy! Fans danced at BGS Ground, set off fireworks, and sang RCB songs all night.

From weddings to streets, fans went crazy last night. One video showed a bride and groom watching the final ball during their wedding. In apartments, people waved flags from balconies and danced. On the roads, fans lit fireworks and sang “Ee Sala Cup Namde.” It felt like a festival across Karnataka!

Even other cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam joined the celebration! The whole of Karnataka was painted red in RCB’s honor.

Social media went wild! Videos and memes flooded Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

RCB fans Celebrating the winning moment at Vizag beach road 😍🔥 #RCB #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RclP8GKObL — Vizag weatherman🇮🇳 (@KiranWeatherman) June 3, 2025

RCB fans recreating 'Boht maza aariya hai, Dil garden garden ho riya hai' template 😂pic.twitter.com/D2v381uYSc — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) June 4, 2025

Since there was no DJ. RCB fans requested Cops to turn on Siren 🚨 and then this happened 😅



Look at them vibing with RCB RCB chants😅#EeSalaCupNamde #Rcbvspbks #ViratKohli𓃵 #IPLFinals #IPL2025Final pic.twitter.com/2eRxSKx2Rf — 👑Che_Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ (@CheKrishnaCk_) June 4, 2025

Kohli Breaks Down – The “GOAT” Gets His Moment

One of the most emotional scenes of the night came from Virat Kohli. After 18 years of loyalty to RCB, Kohli finally lifted the cup – and he cried on the field, hugging his wife Anushka Sharma.

We’re not crying. You are.



pic.twitter.com/xIjM8lL9zl — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

That beautiful moment of Virat and Anushka hugging with tears in their eyes went instantly viral. Fans everywhere shared it saying, “This moment was worth 18 years!”

Fan Letter to CM Goes Viral – Will Karnataka Get a Holiday?

Before the final, a passionate fan from Belagavi wrote a handwritten letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, asking for a state holiday if RCB won. He even requested to celebrate the day as “RCB Fans’ Festival” every year, like Karnataka Rajyotsava.

This wasn’t luck. This was loyalty paying rent after 18 years. 🤌



pic.twitter.com/kOfZ7aX7RF — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Victory Parade & Full City Madness

On June 4, RCB players returned to Bengaluru for a massive victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru, get ready! 🚨

The #RCBVictoryParade is happening TODAY! 🏆🔥

📍 10 AM: Team leaves Ahmedabad

✈️ 1:30 PM: Arrival at HAL Airport

🏛️ 4–5 PM: Meet CM & DyCM

🚌 5 PM: Parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy

🎉 6 PM: Grand celebrations with fans!#RCB #RCBParade pic.twitter.com/U5cNNOpvQs — Adnan Hashmi (عدنان ہاشمی) (@AdnanhashmiO) June 4, 2025

From Ranveer Singh to Kiccha Sudeep, Yash to AB de Villiers, everyone celebrated the win. Even Vijay Mallya and his son Sid Mallya got emotional and posted nostalgic messages. People in New York, Dubai, and London posted videos celebrating with RCB jerseys.

From “Ee Sala Cup Namde” being a joke to becoming reality, this win will go down in IPL history. And if fans have their way – June 3 may soon become a yearly holiday in Karnataka.