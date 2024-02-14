Ready to be Telangana CM & repair Medigadda if Revanth cannot: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao lambasted the Congress-led state government for its accusations against the previous BRS regime over ‘corruption’ in the Kaleshwaram project.

“They (Congress) are making invalid accusations against the Kaleshwaram project and are slinging mud at us. They do not understand the total nature of the project. It comprises of three barrages, fifteen reservoirs, nineteen substations, twenty-one pump houses, 203 km tunnels, 1531 km gravity canal, 98 km pressure mains, 141 TMC storage capacity, 530-meter high lift, and 240 TMC usage,” he said, in a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, February 14.

Taking a jibe at the Medigadda barrage visit taken up by the ruling dispensation, Harish remarked that the chief minister “should have shown the green pastures of agricultural land” that was made possible due to the Kaleshwaram project.

Over Revanth’s statement that the Medigadda barrage is “beyond repair”, Harish said that it’s completely possible according to the engineers.

“If Revanth cannot do it, ask him to step down and give the chief ministerial ship to me. I will make the repairs happen,” he remarked.

‘Kaleshwaram is Telangana’s lifeline’

The former Irrigation minister said that as much as the Congress government is trying to “defame” the project but “it is undeniably a boon and a lifeline for Telangana,” he stated.

“From Lower Manair to Suryapet, all the lakes, irrigated crops, springs, and borepumps’ water are all the fruits of the Kaleshwaram project. If the Kudavelli Vagu and the Haldi Vagu are pouring out water and the Annapurna barrage, Ranganayak Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, and the Kondapochamma Sagar are full, that is due to the Kaleshwaram project,” he remarked.

Harish said that Congress is planning to “damage” the whole project due to the sinking of two pillars at Medigadda due to “political mileage”.

“In the Assembly, we asked the government to get the damaged pillars repaired and supply water to the farms. The culprits must be punished. But do not hurt the people and farmers of Telangana,” he added.

Citing instances of projects facing damages, Harish said that the culprits were found and punished in the past and that the affected farmers were compensated.

“Projects built on Kadem vagu were destroyed immediately after they were built. A similar situation arose with Singuru, Ellampalli, and Sathnala projects. Puttagandi project washed away immediately after it was launched. The Punjagutta flyover collapsed during the Congress rule and several died. The diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project washed away as well. Annamayya project in Rayalaseema washed away,” he said.

Asserting that the BRS is ready for an investigation into the damages, he demanded that the government understand the technicalities around the subject and complete repairs on a war footing.