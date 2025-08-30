Ready to seek support from BJP top brass if it allows me to do so: INDIA bloc VP candidate

Ranchi: Opposition vice-president nominee B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.

Emphasising that he wanted this election to be one of the most decent and fair polls ever witnessed by India in recent years, Reddy also questioned the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

“I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider my candidature on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP’s top brass if it allows me to do so,” he told a press conference here.

Also Read INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar working unitedly: Rahul

Criticising the SIR, Reddy wondered what the “intensive exclusion” was as part of the exercise.

“What is this SIR… It is a new trouble… There can be a special revision… Nobody disputes that electoral rolls should be updated and the names of those who are not amongst us should be struck out, but what is this intensive exclusion… Democracy doesn’t mean simply votes; being in majority does not give power to do anything,” he said.

Reddy also alleged violations of the provisions of the Constitution, which he said was like the ‘Triveni Sangam’ (confluence of three rivers), and that one should know its history, text and structure.

The Constitution speaks about equality and justice – social, economic, and political – and upholds two important values of fraternity and dignity of an individual, he said.

Video | Jharkhand: Opposition vice presidential candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy reaches Ranchi. He says, “…I am hopeful that we are winning 100 per cent.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oTqEszIuGW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2025

Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.

“Elected representatives are repositories of people’s faith and trust. What happened to the faith and trust reposed in Hemant Soren and his cabinet colleagues when he was incarcerated for no valid reason?” he asked.

The INDIA bloc vice-president nominee said “constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity… they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution”.

The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

He had been summoned multiple times by the ED before he was questioned at his residence, and subsequently arrested on January 31, 2024.

Soren was released on June 28 last year, after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case, observing that he was not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

Reddy remarked that the vice-presidential election is not about victory or defeat, but “a fight for principles”, and said he has support from INDIA bloc MPs.

He also voiced concern over what he termed as the “new challenges facing democracy”.

Reddy criticised political parties for overstepping constitutional limits once in power, and warned against “new commentary and new narratives” that undermine democratic institutions.

“There is no provision for a whip in this election,” he said.

Reddy also extended condolences to Soren on the demise of his father Shibu Soren, saying the JMM founder devoted his entire life for the people, and achieved the ambition of carving out a separate state that stands as Jharkhand because of his tireless efforts.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a “south versus south” battle as both hail from south India.

While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana.