Real estate scam unearthed in Hyderabad, one held

The fraudsters would take houses on rent and then pose as owners to collect mortgages from unsuspecting victims.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:16 pm IST
Real estate scam unearthed in Hyderabad, one held
Real estate scam unearthed in Hyderabad, one held

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Bandlaguda Police on Wednesday, March 25, for allegedly selling rented properties by posing as the owner. Four others involved in the scam are currently absconding, the police said.

According to the police, the accused are real estate brokers. They would take houses on rent and then pose as owners to collect mortgages from unsuspecting victims.

The scam came to light when a resident of Bandlaguda, Mohammed Nusrath Begum, registered a complaint saying she was duped out of Rs 3 lakh by these accused.

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The arrested person has been identified as Shaik Omer Amoodi. He reportedly confessed to the involvement of Mohammed Bin Osman Masqati, Mohammed Basith, Ali Jabri and Shakeer Hussain.

Police are trying to identify the other victims and trace the money trail to ascertain the involvement of other associates.

People have been asked to exercise caution with property deals and to verify ownership documents thoroughly before making any payments.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:16 pm IST

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