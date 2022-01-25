Reality show contestant sets himself on fire on stage [VIDEO]

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular reality show India’s Got Talent’s season 9 premiered on January 15. The show, which is being judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, sees talent from all over the country.

Just like all the other seasons, IGT 9 will welcome singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, rappers, stuntmen, and much more. The show is being hosted by Arjun Bijlani. In one of the upcoming episodes, the reality show will see a contestant performing a dangerous stunt with fire leading to panic on set.

In the latest promo of the show, we see a contestant locking himself in a grass house. The house was then set on fire. His task was to get out of the house by unchaining himself without getting injured. The teaser clip shows Shilpa and Badshah getting all worried and shocked as the contestant is unable to unchain himself. The contestant can also be heard screaming to save him. The fire brigade is also called as Badshah presses the buzzer to stop the task.

Check out the promo below.

Soon after the promo went viral, netizens criticized the reality show makers for letting contestants perform a deadly task on the stage. “What kind of show is this?” bashed one user. “Best comedy show for TRP,” another user wrote in the sarcastic way.

Meanwhile, we saw a slight change in the judges panel this year. While Kirron Kher remains the constant, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have been replaced by Shilpa Shetty and Badshah this time.