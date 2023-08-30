Reason why Bigg Boss 17 premiere date got postponed

Mumbai: After Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 17 which was earlier speculated to begin from September 30. However, just yesterday reports that surfaced online suggested that the launch date of the controversial reality show has been postponed to October 20 but the reason was not disclosed then.

Bigg Boss 17 Premiere Postponed, Why?

And now, we have the BIG reason behind the makers’ decision to reschedule the Bigg Boss 17 launch. The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is main factor why the show producers have preferred the premiered date as October 20, according to a latest report in Bollywood Life.

The cricket extravaganza, scheduled to kick off in the first week of October, poses a formidable competition for TRP ratings, especially considering the passionate cricket following in India.

One of the notable challenges faced by television shows, particularly reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is the competition for viewership during major sporting events. Cricket, often dubbed a religion in India, commands the attention of a significant portion of the audience.

So, to avoid the potential decline in TRPs, makers of Bigg Boss 17 have opted to change the premiere date. Let’s wait for an official confirmation now.

