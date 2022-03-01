Rebate on traffic challans; 5.5 crores fine amount collected in one day

Hyderabad: On day first of rebate on traffic challan the police department has collected as many as 5.5 crore fine amount. There was tremendous response by the public to the clearance of pending challans on a discount on Tuesday.

As of now about 5 lakhs challans were cleared .While the total pending challan value is about Rs 20 crores and the amount collected is about Rs 5.5 crores on a single.

After the website witnessed glitches, the police had to increase the bandwidth of the server and necessary infrastructure for this special drive by 10 times but still the system is running slow due to the heavy volume of public accessing our Telangana E challan website.

The technical team will further scale it up to meet the increasing demand 80% of the challans cleared today pertain to the Tri commissionerates of Hyderabad City.

“We request the public not to be in a hurry to clear the challans as we have given one month March 1 st to 31 st time for this scheme” said a senior traffic police official.

The police department had announced huge discounts for the traffic violators and urged them to clear their pending challan.

The percentage of discount varied for different vehicles. The penal amount of ₹1000 imposed on the violators of Covid protocols was also reduced to ₹100 for the violators by the Police department.