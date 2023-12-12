Recap 2023: Sana to Gauahar, celebs who welcomed babies this year

Mumbai: New year, new babies! As we bid farewell to 2023, let’s take a heartwarming look back at the joyous moments that unfolded for some of our favorite stars. The year brought a bundle of happiness as celebrities like Ram Charan, Sana Khan, Dipika Kakar, Gauahar Khan, and others embraced the joys of parenthood, welcoming new additions to their families. Take a look at the couples who became parents this year.

2023 Highlights: Celebrities Who Became Parents This Year

1. Mohit Raina and Aditi (March 17)

Mohit Raina, who tied the knot with Aditi in January 2022, announced their newfound parenthood joyously on March 17. Taking to social media, he shared the news of their baby girl, saying, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

2. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar (May 10)

On May 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy. Despite the responsibilities of new parenthood, Gauahar, a former Bigg Boss 7 winner, has also resumed her work, showcasing her multitasking prowess.

3. Ram Charan and Upasana (June 20)

After 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child on June 20 in Hyderabad. The couple celebrated with a traditional naming ceremony for their daughter on June 30.

4. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim (June 21)

On June 21, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became parents to a baby boy, named Ruhaan. Despite a premature delivery that saw their baby in the NICU for 20 days, the family returned home in July.

5. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth (July 19)

The newest parents on the block, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, welcomed their baby boy on July 19. The couple shared their happiness with a photo, expressing gratitude for the love and well-wishes they received.

6. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy (July 25)

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy joyfully welcomed twins, a baby boy and baby girl, on July 25. The couple, who had a C-section delivery, expressed their completeness as a family.

7. Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad (July 5)

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad embraced parenthood on July 5, naming their baby boy Tariq Jamil. Sana, known for her dedication, shared candid moments of introducing her son to the Quran, earning praise for nurturing his spiritual growth.

8. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar (September 20)

In a delightful September surprise, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their baby girl on September 20, completing the list of adorable celebrity arrivals in 2023.