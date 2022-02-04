Received no appeal to offset losses of Telangana turmeric farmers: Center

Hyderabad: The central government has stated that no suggestions for further incentives/support to enable turmeric export have been received by the department of commerce to balance losses caused by nonseasonal rainfall in several regions of the nation, including Telangana.

The minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal was responding to a question from Nizamabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament Dharmapuri Arvind, who was assaulted by TRS supporters in the constituency. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists decided to block the BJP MP’s journey, claiming that he failed to uphold his promise to establish the turmeric board in the Nizamabad district.

The union minister of agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar announced on March 15, 2021, that there is no plan to establish a Turmeric Board in the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The Nizamabad district is a major producer of turmeric in India. It should also be noted that before the 2019 general election, BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind made a written pledge to the central government that if elected as a member of parliament from Nizamabad district, he will compel the Centre to establish the Turmeric Board in the Nizamabad district.

Prior to Dharmapuri Arvind, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) daughter and former Nizamabad member of parliament K Kavitha worked hard to get the centre to establish a Turmeric Board in the state.

Farmers from Nizamabad voiced their displeasure during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by registering nominations in masse in Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking re-election.

They eventually put their trust in Arvind, who pledged to set up the board in Nizamabad within five days of the BJP’s formation at the Centre. However, the promise has yet to be delivered.

According to the ministry of commerce, Telangana produced around 3,13,000 tonnes of turmeric in the financial year 2020-21.