Received record 40 pc higher pre-bookings for new foldables in India: Samsung

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday announced record pre-orders for its sixth-generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

In the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40 per cent higher as compared to the previous generation foldables, making the new Z series the most successful in India.In India.

“We are delighted with the consumer response for our new foldables – Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India. The 1.4x growth in pre-orders for the new foldable smartphones shows that Indian consumers are among the fastest adopters of new technology,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

“Our new foldable smartphones, now in their sixth generation, open the next chapter of Galaxy Al and elevate the user experience to new heights, enabling a range of unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity and creativity. The success of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will help us consolidate our premium segment leadership in India,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

For Indian consumers, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are being manufactured at Samsung’s Noida factory.

The new foldables are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever, and come with perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges. The Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools – Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo – to maximize the large screen and significantly enhance your productivity.

Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at Rs 164,999 (12GB+256GB), while Galaxy Z Flip6 is available from Rs 109,999 (12GB+256GB).

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung also introduced AI-infused Galaxy ecosystem products- Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3 series which also went on pre-orders on July 10 in India.

Galaxy Watch 7 starts at Rs 29,999 and Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999. Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds3 is priced at Rs 14,999 while Galaxy Buds3Pro is priced at Rs 19,999, said the company.