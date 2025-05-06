Records at GHMC townplanning section turn to ashes due to fire

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of sabotage, records at the town planning section of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were reduced to ashes in a fire incident on Monday night, May 5.

Surprisingly, a day before, also fire had also broken out at the GHMC sports complex and the Disaster Response Force and Fire Department.

The fire on Monday night was noticed by residents of the area who then called the Moghalpura police station and informed the police. A police patrol vehicle reached the place and, after verifying the complaint informed the fire department.

Two fire tenders from the Moghalpura and Chandrayangutta fire stations reached the spot and put out the fire.

Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Charminar MLA, who inspected the fire mishap site, said the GHMC officials should conduct an inquiry and take action against the officials.

“It is not the first time a fire has broken out in the building. In previous instances, official records of the town planning section were gutted in the fire. On Monday night, again, the official records were reduced to ashes. The GHMC official should conduct an inquiry and punish officials responsible for it,” Zulfeqar Ali demanded.