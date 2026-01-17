Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends 5 accused to jail

The court also extended the judicial custody of two other accused, Yasir Ahmed Dar and Naseer Bilal Malla.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 2:56 pm IST
Red Fort blast case
New Delhi: Security personnel escort accused, with faces covered, in the car bomb blast near Red Fort after producing them to the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent five accused, including three doctors and a religious preacher, to judicial custody till February 13 in the Red Fort blast case.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea seeking judicial custody of Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay and Jasir Bilal Wani.

The NIA arrested Wani in Srinagar on November 17 last year for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the November 10 suicide blast near the Red Fort that claimed 15 lives.

According to the NIA, Dar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10.

The federal agency alleged that Naseer had knowingly harboured Umar-un-Nabi by providing him logistical support and also destroyed evidence related to the terrorist attack.

The NIA has arrested nine accused in the case so far.

