Red Fort blast: Delhi Police on high alert, checking continues in capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been put on high alert and massive checking drives are being carried out across the national capital following the powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station that left 12 people dead and many injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures, they said.

Senior police officers are personally supervising the security checks at interstate borders, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur.

Vehicles are being checked randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands to ensure that no suspicious movement goes unnoticed.

A senior police officer said that all district units and specialised wings have been directed to remain on alert and increase patrolling in crowded areas, especially near tourist spots, malls and religious places.

“We are taking no chances. The focus is on maintaining public confidence and ensuring that the city remains secure,” the officer said.

Sniffer dogs, metal detectors and anti-sabotage teams are pressed into service at sensitive locations. The police have also asked residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons immediately through emergency helplines.

Meanwhile, coordination meetings are held between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces to review the security situation and assess inputs related to the blast.

The enhanced security measures will continue, officials said.