Red Fort blast effect: Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi’s Mahipalpur

Panic in Mahipalpur after loud sound; probe reveals DTC bus tyre burst, situation under control.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th November 2025 10:40 am IST
Heightened security in Delhi after blast near Red Fort
Security was beefed up following a blast near the Red Fort that claimed 12 lives and left several injured. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: The loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Radisson in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found.”

“During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that,” the DCP said.

The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th November 2025 10:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button