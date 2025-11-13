Red Fort blast effect: Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi’s Mahipalpur

New Delhi: The loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Radisson in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found.”

“During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that,” the DCP said.

The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about, he added.