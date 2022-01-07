Red Fort, Qutub Minar shut amid surge in Covid cases

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th January 2022 10:13 am IST
Red Fort, Qutub Minar shut amid surge in Covid cases

New Delhi: With the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered the closure of 173 historical monuments, including the Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar among others, under its Delhi Circle.

Other prominent monuments that will remain shut includes the Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung Tomb, and Sultan Ghari.

As per the order issued by ASI Director (Monument) N.K. Pathak all these centrally protected monuments have been closed from January 6 to December 20. The closure can also be extended depending upon the situation.

MS Education Academy

Apart from the Delhi circle, orders have also been issued for the closure of monuments located in different states, where restrictions have been imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

These include Patna circle of Bihar and Rajganj and Kolkata circles of West Bengal.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button