Reddit testing NFT user profile picture feature

Details about how Reddit's support for NFTs would work, however, aren't yet decided.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th January 2022 6:07 pm IST
Reddit is an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website.

San Francisco: Social discussion forum Reddit is reportedly testing a feature that would allow its users to set any NFT (non-fungible token) they own as their profile picture.

A similar feature that allows users to set their NFTs as profile pictures was recently launched on Twitter, where the photos themselves provide information about the NFT when clicked and appear as hexagon-shaped images to differentiate them from the standard Twitter profile pictures, TechCrunch reported.

In a statement provided to the website, Reddit explained this particular NFT test is in very early stages and hasn’t been made available to public users on the site.

“We are always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit. At the moment we’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership,” Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt was quoted as saying.

“It is a small, internal test and no decisions have been made about expanding or rolling out the capability,” Rathschmidt added.

Reddit has been experimenting with various initiatives around NFTs for some time now, having even set up a dedicated page for NFT-related activities at nft.reddit.com, the report said.

For the time being, the page primarily focuses on the CryptoSnoos, which are Reddit’s own digital collectibles, it added.

