Reddy Women’s College to hold convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: The 12th convocation ceremony of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy Women’s College will be held on June 9.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University will be the Chief Guest at the ceremony where 938 graduates from the years 2019 and 2020 will be awarded their degrees.

The Women’s College is the second oldest institution for women in the city. It was established by Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy, a high-level official in the government of Nizam’s Hyderabad State, in 1954. His mission was to offer quality and affordable education to the women of Telangana.

This is the first convocation after the pandemic.

Dr J Achyutha Devi, Principal of the college, says she is looking forward to congratulating the students who are set to receive their honours.

“I am eager to meet students in person. It is always a joy to see them achieve and grow,” she says.

Medals will be given to toppers in various disciplines like Humanities, Sciences, Computers, Commerce and Business Administration.

Controller of Examinations, K Swapna is confident that the degree will enable students to find employment and suitable opportunities for career growth. “Today’s graduates have a lot of opportunities; a degree will open several doors for them,” says she.

Dr M Suchitra, Convenor, Parent Teachers Association, would like to see parents with students. “We always encourage parents to join their daughters on the day of the convocation. This is a proud monument; to see their child flourish and receive degrees,” she says.

The convocation is also an opportunity for the college to see the growth of its alumni and they are encouraged to sign up for the alumni committee.

Over the years RBVRR Women’s College has produced luminaries in several fields including Dr Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Mayor, Hyderabad City and Ms Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of Education, Telangana, Ms Mamata Anurag Sharma, IPS, Justice Jasti Chamanthi, and eminent cricketer, sports analyst and former Chairperson, selection committee, Hyderabad Cricket Association, Ms Manjula Nirmal Kumar.