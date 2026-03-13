“Kashmiri chudiyan lene chale?”

If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you have read this line more than once. Paired with videos of golden bangles that jingle softly with every movement, this phrase has turned Kashmiri bangles into one of the most talked-about Eid accessories this year.

Well, Hyderabad’s bazaars are seeing the effect of this trend firsthand. The crowded lanes of Laad Bazaar, as well as jewellery counters in upscale neighbourhoods like Banjara Hills, are stocked with these bangles to meet the demand sparked by viral reels.

The story behind Kashmiri bangles

Unlike the traditional glass bangle stacks or lac bangle sets often worn in Hyderabad during Eid, Kashmiri bangles are lightweight metal bangles decorated with ghungroos (bells), beads and enamel detailing. Currently, these bangles are being paired with pastel-coloured raindrop glass bangles, designed to be stacked together. Their playful mix of colour, movement, and delicate embellishments has made them particularly appealing for festive styling.

The design of these viral bangles takes inspiration from Kashmir’s long-standing jewellery traditions. The region has historically been known for intricate handcrafted ornaments made by skilled goldsmiths, often featuring detailed metalwork, floral motifs, and dangling decorative elements. Small bells, chains, and charms were commonly incorporated into jewellery to add both movement and sound, a design aesthetic that is echoed in the tiny ghungroos seen on today’s Kashmiri bangles.

Although the Kashmiri bangles seen in markets today are often mass-produced and adapted for contemporary fashion, they reflect this broader tradition of ornate Kashmiri jewellery where craftsmanship, delicate detailing, and movement have long been central to the design.

From Instagram reels to Hyderabad’s markets

“I kept seeing them on Instagram and thought they would look perfect with my Eid outfit this year,” says 28-year-old Rumana Fatima Khan, “So, I picked up a set when I went to the Minar Garden expo a few days back.“

Rumana is not alone. Women across Hyderabad are rushing to markets to get themselves a pair before they sell out. In the bustling bangle lanes of Laad Bazaar, as well as the busy shopping stretches of Pathergatti and Abids, jewellery shops have begun prominently displaying stacks of the colourful, bell-adorned bangles to cater to the growing demand.

The trend has also made its way into Ramzan exhibitions across the city, including Daawat-e-Ramzan and Gulmohar Expo, where jewellery stalls report strong interest from shoppers looking for the viral accessory. Depending on the design and embellishments,the bangles are being sold for anywhere between Rs. 250 and Rs. 500, making them an affordable addition to festive shopping lists.

For 20-year-old Alina Shiza, the appeal of Kashmiri bangles was unexpected. “I usually do not like to wear a lot of jewellery. But these bangles have such a soft, pastel look that they feel stylish rather than gaudy. I kept seeing them online, and now I am actually excited to wear them for Eid,” she tells Siasat.com.