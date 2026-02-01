‘Reform Express’ is on its way, says FM

Presenting the Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 1st February 2026 12:26 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, said the “Reform Express” is on its way and the government will keep the momentum.

“Our Kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities,” she said.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

The “Reform Express is on its way” and the momentum will continue, Sitharaman said.

The government’s Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people, she said and emphasised that the Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.

