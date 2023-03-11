Regional parties engaged in corruption playing victim card: BJP

The BJP said on Saturday that regional political parties engaged in corruption are either using the victim card or the emotional card in response to a central agency investigation.

“They don’t refute the accusations. They are not assisting with the questioning either,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, is currently in jail, the ED is questioning BRS’ K Kavitha, and the CBI has called Tejashwi Yadav of Bihar in connection with the land-for-job case.

“The court ruled that Manish Sisodia’s custodian interrogation is required in the Manish Sisodia case. This is not being done as a favour to the ED. Moreover, there is no political rivalry. If Manish Sisodia had been so truthful, why wouldn’t he respond to the inquiries being made of him? He ought to claim that he is not involved in any of this and be awarded the Bharat Ratna. But, the court stated that he is refusing to provide answers and is not helping with the inquiry,” said Gaurav Bhatia.

About the land-for-jobs case, the BJP stated that Nitish Kumar has also requested action against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. “Now that there is an investigation, why aren’t you speaking up? According to them, everything is a political rivalry. But why are you not granted a stay of execution by the court?” Bhatia stated.

So, it should be asked again if she has anything to do with Indospirits. She will have to say if she has anything to do with Buchi Babu. It seems that this corruption is so massive that when all links are getting connected, people too are pained that these corrupt people looted… https://t.co/cxBNGaRuWm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

“None of the accused is coming clean and publicly saying that they are not involved in this wrongdoing,” the BJP leader stated.

“K Kavitha, the leader of the BRS, was interrogated about her relationship with Butchibabu. She didn’t say anything. Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind of the liquor scam. Kavitaji, you must explain to the public your relationship with Indospirits and Butchibabu “the BJP leader went on to say.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy. On March 10, the ED took Sisodia into jail for seven days to question him about the money laundering element of the case.

The ED has summoned Telangana legislator K Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with the same issue. The CBI has summoned Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for interrogation in the land-for-jobs scam.

The arrest of opposition party leaders has become the most recent political flashpoint.