Registrations under BC overseas scholarship program open from Feb 23

Hyderabad: Registrations for Backward Class (BC) overseas scholarship or the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme will open from February 23 to March 24, the Telangana government announced on Sunday.

BC and Economically Backward Class (EBC) students who are 35 years of age or younger as of July 1, with an annual family income below Rs 5 lakh from all sources, are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have obtained a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), an I-20 and a visa are eligible to apply.

Applicants should be Engineering, Management, Pure Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Social Sciences or Humanities graduates and should have at least 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade.

About the scheme

The Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme, under the Backward Classes Welfare Department, provides financial assistance to BC and Economically Backward Class (EBC) students to pursue higher studies abroad with financial support from the state government.

From September 27, 2025, onwards, the number of beneficiaries was increased from 300 to 700, including 500 from BC and 200 from EBC.