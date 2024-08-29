Rekha to add ‘char chand’ to IIFA 2024 with her performance

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha is all set to return to the stage of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

The ‘Umrao Jaan’ star will perform at the 24th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony.

Excited about her act, Rekha in a note shared by the IIFA team, said, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years.”

She added, “Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable.”

Rekha last performed at the IIFA in 2018. From ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ to ‘Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan,’ she left everyone smitten with her ‘adaa’. She was joined by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on the stage.

The upcoming edition of IIFA will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by the IIFA team, stating, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September”

The gala is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The festival will kickstart with IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27.

It will be followed by the prestigious IIFA Awards on September 28. The festival concludes on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.