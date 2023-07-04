Rekha’s Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta becomes talk of the town again!

Hyderabad: Actress Rekha aka the ‘Charisma Queen’ of Bollywood, has long been hailed as a true fashionista, effortlessly blending style and elegance in her every appearance. Just like her 5 decades of career in film industry, her fashion journey too has been nothing short of legendary.

From resplendent Kanjeevaram silk sarees to statement-making jewelry to any modern ensemble with contemporary cuts, every fashion piece becomes an extension of her magnetic persona.

Her iconic fashion moments continue to leave a lasting impact on the industry and continue to inspire generations of fashion enthusiasts. One such recent memorable moment was when the Umrao Jaan actress graced an exclusive photoshoot with Vogue Arabia, collaborating with renowned celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

In this extraordinary collaboration, Rekha mesmerized the world as she adorned the Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta, effortlessly showcasing the regal heritage of the ensemble. A photo of the Silsila actress in the traditional outfit has left everyone in awe. She complimented the look with the maang teeka, jhoomar and a beautiful huge necklace.

Manish Malhotra shared her picture from the photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, “The artiste. Rekha in our customised archival piece featuring a two-tone dupion silk long kurta with a Hyderabadi style two-toned tissue organza khada dupatta.”

We just can’t keep calm now because, ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Mastaane Hazaaro Hain…’

Rekha in gold zardozi Hyderabadi Khada dupatta (Image Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram)



Rekha’s fondness for the Hyderabad traditional garment, the Khada dupatta, has been evident on multiple occasions, proving her affinity for the regal attire. One such previous notable instance was during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, where she made everyone turn head with a her golden Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta.