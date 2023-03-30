Relatable Video: Gauahar Khan shares how last minutes of Roza feels like

Mumbai: The month of spirituality, benevolence and prayers, Ramzan has started on 23rd of March this year. Videos of Muslim markets, Iftaar, Sehri, prayers and other coupled videos have surfaced on the social media platforms since the beginning of this holy month. From commoners to celebrities, most of the people share how on their social media accounts how they celebrate and offer prayers during the Ramzan. Actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan recently shared a relatable video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen waiting for the Iftaar time to come.

In the video, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar can be seen eagerly watching towards a wall clock and waiting for the Iftaar time. The couple is seen in Islamic attire sitting on chairs and a lot of snacks are waiting on the dining table for them to break fast.

The video shows how the final two minutes of Roza (fasting) seem to drag on endlessly. As people eagerly await breaking their fast just before Iftaar, those last few minutes feel as though time has come to a standstil. The text on Gauahar Khan’s video reads: “When the last 2 mins of Roza feel like the longest.”

Sharing the video in which Gauahar captioned, ” As kids we all felt this way as innocent Rozedaars ! Alhamdulillah. Drop a …if u too relate to this .”

Check out the video below

Gauahar Khan performed Umrah last year along with her family.