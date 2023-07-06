Relaxation in IELTS bands required for Canadian student visa under SDS Category

Starting from August 10, students applying for a Canadian student visa under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) will no longer be required to obtain a minimum of six bands in each individual test skill of the International English Language Test System (IELTS).

According to IDP, applicants will only require an overall band score of six in the IELTS Academic for the Canadian student visa under SDS. However, those applying with the IELTS General Training module must still need to achieve six bands in each skill.

Until August 10, students are required to score a minimum of six bands in reading, listening, writing, and speaking individually.

End of IELTS monopoly announced

Recently, the Canadian government recently announced the end of the IELTS monopoly for Canadian student visas under the SDS category.

Effective August 10, 2023, applicants will have the option to submit English language test results from alternative proficiency exams, including the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) General, Canadian Academic English Language (CAEL) Test, Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT.

Canadian SDS category

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) category is an expedited study permit processing program specifically designed for international students intending to enroll in post-secondary designated learning institutions in Canada. The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) aims to process most SDS applications within 20 calendar days, provided all eligibility requirements are met.

To be eligible for the SDS category, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Legal residency in one of the designated countries. Antigua and Barbuda

Brazil

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

India

Morocco

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Senegal

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Vietnam An acceptance letter from a post-secondary designated learning institution. Residency outside of Canada. Payment of tuition fees for the first year of study. Proof of a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of CAN$10,000. Completion of a medical examination. Submission of a police certificate. Recent secondary or post-secondary school transcripts. English language test results.

IELTS fees, payment options

The fees for the IELTS academic and general training tests have recently increased to Rs. 16,250.

Applicants can make payment for the IELTS test fees through the following modes:

Credit/debit card Net banking Demand draft Bank deposit

It is important to note that credit/debit card payments must be made using either Visa or Mastercard.

In India, there is a wide network of IELTS test centers spread across 75 cities. Among these, three centers are located in Hyderabad.