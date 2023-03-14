Release 5 Telangana NRIs in Dubai jail: KTR urgers UAE govt

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to free five Telangana NRIs, who were serving their jail term in Dubai in connection with the death of a Nepal citizen, Dil Prasad Roy in 2005.

Five people who were residents of Rajanna Sircilla namely Shivaratri Mallesh, Shivaratri Ravi, Nampally Venkat, Dandugula Laxman and Shivaratri Hanumanthu are imprisoned in Dubai after being accused in the case.

Minister @KTRBRS handed over a letter to Ambassador of UAE to India, H.E. Dr. @aj_alshaali, requesting the Government of United Arab Emirates to release 5 NRIs belonging to Rajanna Sircilla from Dubai prison. pic.twitter.com/mJ1PrBwDup — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 13, 2023

KTR met UAE Ambassador Abdul Nasser Al Shaali at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to discuss the case and said that as per the UAE’s Sharia Law, the family of the deceased had agreed to accept compensation of Rs 15 lakh for their release.

“Family members of the convicts have to accept the blood money and issue a letter of consent for their pardon,” the ambassador said.

Also Read Woman asks KTR for safe rides from Secunderabad railway station; he responds

KTR further said that in 2013 all the necessary documents from the family members of the deceased were presented to the Dubai government and the issue was taken up with the Indian Embassy and UAE Embassy by him personally several times.

“However, the UAE Court rejected the mercy petition filed by the Telangana NRIs. They can be released only after Dubai prince Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum grants them pardon,” KTR added.

“I appeal to you to take up the case, which was eligible for remission, as my personal request with the Dubai prince and ensure he responds positively,” Rama Rao told the UAE Ambassador.

KTR further appealed to the Ambassador that their Embassy could cross-check the details explained to him with the Indian and Nepalese Embassies in UAE.

He urged the Ambassador to take the case eligible for pardon to the notice of the King for a positive decision on humanitarian grounds and help the five people reunite with their families in Telangana.