Woman asks KTR for safe rides from Secunderabad railway station; he responds

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday directed the state police to institute a mechanism to provide secure transport to women at all railway and bus stations across the state.

This comes after a request from a Twitter user name Harshitha asking him to provide secure transport to women outside Secunderabad railway station which would be tracked by either the police or any government authority from 10 PM to 5 AM when public transport or metro is not available.

“Respected @KTRBRS @RaoKavitha As a gift to women, I would like to request you to provide secure transport (cab/auto) to women outside secunderabad railway station which will be tracked by police/any govt authority 10PM to 5AM when public transport/metro are not available,” she tweeted.

KTR responded to the tweet by tagging the state DGP to consider the request. He also thanked the Twitter user for putting forward the idea.

“Request @TelanganaDGP to consider this at the earliest and institute such mechanism at all Railway and Bus stations across the state Thank You Harshitha Garu for your suggestion,” KTR tweeted as a response.

Request @TelanganaDGP to consider this at the earliest and institute such mechanism at all Railway and Bus stations across the state



Thank You Harshitha Garu for your suggestion https://t.co/KwBqJ1krXq — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 10, 2023

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar responded to the minister’s tweet and promised to explore possible ways to put the idea into action.

“Sure, Sir. This would be a great initiative to provide safe and secure transport for women, along with a tracking mechanism. We will explore possible ways to put this into action,” the DGP tweeted.