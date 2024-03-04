Reliance Industries market value surpasses economies of Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain

Market capitalization of RIL stands at USD 245.25 billion

Published: 4th March 2024 1:50 pm IST
Reliance Industries Limited

The market value of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), whose share price has been surging in recent days, has surpassed the economies of Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many other countries.

Currently, the market capitalization of RIL stands at USD 245.25 billion, surpassing the GDPs of Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, which are USD 167.01 billion, 112.35 billion, and 47.12 billion, respectively, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Capitalization surpasses economy of richest country in the world

The market value of Reliance Industries exceeds the economy of Luxembourg, the richest country in the world based on GDP per capita. According to IMF data, Luxembourg’s GDP is USD 94.03 billion, which is less than half of the market value of RIL.

Here is the list of market values of the top five companies in India:

Indian companiesMarket value (in USD billion)
Reliance Industries Limited245.25
Tata Consultancy Services178.74
HDFC Bank139.29
ICICI Bank92.92
State Bank of India83.30
Journey of Reliance Industries market value

The market value of RIL crossed the USD 100 billion level for the first time in 2007 and remained below that level until July 31, 2018, when it crossed the level again.

It reached the USD 150 billion level in 2020 and surpassed the USD 200 billion level in the same year. Today, it reached USD 245.25 billion.

So far in the current year, the market value of Reliance Industries has surged by over 16 percent.

