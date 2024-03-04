Mukesh Ambani back in top 10 billionaires list as net worth jumps

Currently, he holds the ninth position on the list.

5G roll out should be India's national priority: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani

India’s richest person and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, is back on the list of the world’s top 10 billionaires as his net worth jumped.

Mukesh Ambani’s net worth crosses USD 100 billion

Today, after a surge of USD 777 million, India’s richest person’s net worth reached USD 117.6 billion, making him the top winner of the day.

He is not only the wealthiest person in India but also in the entire Asia.

List of top 10 billionaires in the world

The list of the top 10 billionaires in the world is topped by Bernard Arnault, chairman, and CEO of LVMH, with a net worth of USD 230.5 billion.

In India, following Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani of the Adani Group is the second-richest person with a net worth of USD 84.8 billion.

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in the world as per Forbes.

Billionaires Net worth (in USD billion)
Bernard Arnault230.5
Elon Musk210.5
Jeff Bezos199.1
Mark Zuckerberg176.1
Larry Ellison142.2
Warren Buffett134.1
Bill Gates128.4
Steve Ballmer123.3
Mukesh Ambani117.6
Larry Page115.1

