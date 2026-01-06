Reliance Industries shares down nearly 5 pc

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled over 5 per cent on Tuesday morning, January 6, and were instrumental in dragging the benchmark equity indices lower.

The blue-chip stock dropped by nearly 5 per cent to Rs 1,497.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went down by 5.18 per cent to Rs 1,496.30.

Also Read Stock markets trade lower in early trade

Selling in the blue-chip stock dragged the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lower during the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 441.05 points lower at 84,998.57, and the 50-share NSE Nifty traded 99.50 points down at 26,151.25.

The company’s stock hit its record high of Rs 1,611.20 in the previous trade.