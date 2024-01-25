Reliance Jio, OnePlus join hands to drive 5G innovation in India

New Delhi: Reliance Jio and the global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday announced a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of 5G technology in India.

The partnership aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users with differentiated features and an unparalleled network experience.

“Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with a robust True 5G network. Eighty-five per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction. Over the next few months, our users will experience superlative and enhanced gaming, streaming and better usage experience of 5G,” it added.

To support these initiatives, both brands announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab.

This dedicated space will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies, ensuring that OnePlus and Jio True 5G users enjoy an unparalleled futuristic experience.

“This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country, providing users with a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that lie ahead,” said a OnePlus spokesperson.