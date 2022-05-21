Relief from heatwave conditions across India from Saturday: IMD

New Delhi: You can heave a sigh of relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced there would be an abatement of heatwave conditions over the country from Saturday.

“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (There would be) abatement of heatwave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from May 21,” an IMD bulletin said.

Earlier on Friday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed over parts of Haryana and north Madhya Pradesh, over some parts of Delhi, and in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and south Uttar Pradesh.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in many places in West Rajasthan. At 47.8 degrees Celsius, Dholpur (AWS) in Rajasthan registered the highest maximum temperature across India.