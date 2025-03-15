Relief from heatwave expected in Hyderabad between Mar 20-24

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and Telangana can expect relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions between March 20 and 24, as unseasonal thundershowers are likely to bring down temperatures.

Over the next week, temperatures are expected to rise steadily, reaching 40°C to 44°C in several areas. However, relief is on the horizon, according to weather forecaster T Balaji.

“The heatwave will persist until March 19, but strong unseasonal thunderstorms between March 20 and 25 will provide significant relief,” Balaji posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.