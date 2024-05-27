Religion-based reservation will not be allowed till PM Modi, BJP in power: Nadda

Nadda reached Varanasi for PM Modi's election campaign and offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

Varanasi: Reservation based on religion will not be allowed to be implemented till Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are in power, party president JP Nadda said on Monday.

Accusing the opposition of planning to give reservation based on religion, he said, “It is clearly written in the Constitution that there will be no religion-based reservation.”

“As long as PM Modi and BJP are in power, there will be no such reservation,” the BJP president said.

“We will not allow anyone to encroach on the reservation of our Dalit, tribal, backward and extremely backward classes. You will see what will happen to the opposition on June 4 (the counting day),” Nadda said.

Nadda reached Varanasi for PM Modi’s election campaign and offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple

“Whenever I come to Varanasi I pay obeisance to Kal Bhairav temple, Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temple. As we all know Kashi is a religious city and the city which takes forward Sanatan Dharma, I get new energy from here,” he said.

Varanasi, where Prime Minister Modi is in the fray, will be going to the polls on Jun 1.

Congress has fielded its state president Ajay Rai from the seat.

“I have prayed for the well-being of the society, peace and happiness and to give strength to the development works initiated in the Narendra Modi government. Modi will become PM for the third time with ‘400 paar’ seats,” he added.

Nadda will be addressing several meetings in the city in the day.

