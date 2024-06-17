Hyderabad: Rains play spoilsport on Bakrid

Hyderabad: The celebratory atmosphere prevailing on the roads and the lanes of Hyderabad was disputed by expected rainfall in the Old City on Monday evening. Areas lying around Hussain Sagar stretching as far as Mehdipatnam received heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds at around 3 pm.

The streets were flooded with rainwater making it difficult for the motorists. The rains continued being a spoil-sport after a brief period of break.

My goodness, it's gonna be SERIOUS STORM for South Hyderabad next 1hr. A huge chain is coming from Adibatla – Nadergul side. This time it's gonna be widespread INTENSE DOWNPOUR for most parts of Hyderabad which missed the first spell. STAY ALERT ⚠️⚠️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 17, 2024

As the people preferred to stay indoors and in their areas, the roads mostly looked deserted. However, those who may have planned to go out with their families later in the evening may have changed their plans.