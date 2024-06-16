5 Confirmed female contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 with photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor this time, is set to begin on June 21 and will air on Jio Cinemas Premium

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Makbul (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner and fans are eagerly awaiting the updates on the celebrity contestants. Pre-production works are in full swing and makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the hype with new teasers almost everyday.

While the official list is yet to be unveiled, media sources have disclosed the names of several confirmed contestants. Here are five confirmed female participants of BB OTT 3.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Based on the latest reports and insights from insiders, here are the five confirmed female contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

1. Anjum Fakih

2. Sonam Khan

3. Sana Makbul

4. Sana Sultan

5. Poulomi Das

BB OTT 3 is just a few days away from its premiere. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor this time, is set to begin on June 21 and will air on Jio Cinemas Premium. This year, fans will need to subscribe to watch the controversial reality show.

