‘Religious conversion in Goa should stop or people will take law in hands’

Panaji: Goa’s Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Thursday that people will take law in their own hands if religious conversions in Goa do not stop.

“It is very much proved with recent incidents that religious conversions are taking place in the state. Media has proved it more than us (government) that conversions are taking place. It should be stopped. If it is not stopped then people will take law in their own hands and unwanted things will happen,” Dhavalikar said, responding to the question here.

He added that he supports the move of the Chief Minister to bring in a law to prevent religious conversions.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, referring to the arrest of Christian Pastor Dominic D’Souza on the charges of religious conversions, last week had expressed the possibility of introducing a bill to prevent forceful religious conversions in the state.

Dominic D’Souza and his wife Joan were booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act for allegedly using magic to convert people.

Since the arrest of Dominic D’Souza, the Hindu outfits are up in arms to prevent religious conversions.