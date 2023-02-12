Religious leaders find offence with Madani’s ‘Om-Allah’ remark; leave stage

Religious leaders on Sunday found offence with Maulana Syed Arshad Madani’s, (the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction) remarks on Sunday after he declared that ‘Om and Allah are similar’.

Following Arshad Madani’s address, some religious leaders who were present at the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind reportedly exited the stage.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Arshad Madani can be seen stating, “I asked dharma guru when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Brahma, then whom did they worship to? Some folks said they used to adore Om. Then I explained that there is just one Om or Allah, and they are both the same, and it is the only thing Manu used to worship. There was no Shiv, no Brahma, but only one Om, and Allah was worshipped. Om is known as Allah by us, Ishwar by you (Hindus), Khuda by Persian-speaking people, and God by English-speaking people.”

Arshad Madani was addressing the Jamiat Ulema-e-annual Hind’s general session, which was taking place at the Ramlila ground in Delhi.

After the address of Arshad Madani, Jain Muni Acharya Lokesh Muni, who was present on the stage, expressed his disapproval over the statement and said, “We only agree with living in harmony, but all the story regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu is all nonsense. He (Madani) totally ruined the session’s atmosphere.”