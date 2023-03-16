Relying on Google Maps proves costly, inter student misses exam

Hyderabad: An intermediate student Vinay found it costly to rely on Google Maps. Due to wrong direction shown in the Google Maps, the student missed out on appearing in the exam in Khammam District.

Students who were unable to reach the examination center on time were not allowed to write the exam as the Intermediate Board had already announced that the students who arrived late would not be given a chance to appear in the examinations.

According to the details, the students from Kandapuram in Khammam Rural Mandal relied on Google Maps to reach the examination center to write the intermediate exam. He left on the direction shown in the Google Map application. However, he moved to a different place instead of the examination center. In search of the examination center, he reached his examination center 27 minutes late, but by then it was too late. As per the strict rules, the administrators of the examination center did not allow him to enter the examination center. On which the upset student returned home.

Guidelines for TS Inter Exams 2023

The TS Intermediate, first-year exams will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The exam day guidelines and specifics are provided below for candidates taking the first-year intermediate board exams.