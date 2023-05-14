Rema to Visit Falaknuma Palace, Expresses Love for Hyderabadi Biryani

Hyderabad: Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to witness an electrifying performance by one of the hottest and most talented artists of our time, Rema! The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, known for his hit song “Calm Down” is all set to take Hyderabad by storm with his upcoming concert, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Hyderabad aaye aur Biryani nai khaaye, aisa toh hoich nai sakta!

Rema is looking forward to his trip to the City of Pearls and can’t stop thinking about all the amazing food he’ll be able to try. But it’s the biryani that has him really excited—he’s heard so much about it and knows he’s in for a treat.

The singer in his recent conversation with Hyderabad Times expressed that he is curious and excited to taste Hyderabadi biryani when he visits the city. It seems like his buds are getting tingly just thinking about a delicious plate of Hyderabadi biryani. Who could blame him? The fragrant spices, tender meat, and fluffy rice make this dish famous throughout India and beyond.

“I heard so much about the biryani; I can’t wait to try it. I also want to go sightseeing, visit the Falaknuma Palace,” said Rema.

Rema is excited about more than just the food; he is also looking forward to exploring the city and taking in all of the sights and sounds. The stunning Falaknuma Palace is one place he definitely wants to visit. With its ornate domes, intricate carvings, and breathtaking views, this magnificent structure is a true architectural marvel.

As Rema prepares for his trip to Hyderabad, he can’t help but be filled with anticipation and excitement. With the promise of delectable biryani and unforgettable sights, he knows he’s in for an unforgettable experience. And who knows what else? Perhaps he’ll discover some new favourites along the way!

So, Hyderabad is in for a treat as Rema brings his incredible energy and talent to the city for a night of unforgettable music and entertainment. So, mark your calendars and get ready to dance to the beats of Rema’s infectious music. This is one concert that you do not want to miss!