Remaining 16 Indian crew members free to return home, says Iran

New Delhi: The 16 remaining Indian crew members on board a cargo ship seized by Iran have not been detained and are allowed to leave the country easily, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, said on Thursday.

“The 16 Indian crew members on board the cargo ship have not been detained and are free to leave the country easily,” Elahi told NDTV over the phone on Thursday.

The Iranian Ambassador’s comment came a few hours after deck cadet Ann Tessa Joseph, one of the 17 Indian crew members on board vessel MSC Aries, landed safely at the Cochin International Airport.

Joseph, who is from Kerala’s Thrissur, was received by the Regional Passport Officer at the airport.

Commenting on the development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian on the matter earlier this week, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee works not just within the country, but outside as well.

Great work, @India_in_Iran . Glad that Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. #ModiKiGuarantee always delivers, at home or abroad. https://t.co/VxYMppcPZr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2024

Insisting that her return was made possible due to the concerted efforts made by the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it remains in touch with the authorities in the Iranian capital to ensure the well-being and safe return of the remaining crew members of the seized container vessel MSC Aries.

“The Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in touch with their family members in India. The Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well-being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries,” the MEA said in a statement.