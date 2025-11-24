Remembering Dharmendra paaji: His top 5 best roles and movies

Hyderabad: Bollywood has lost one of its greatest stars. Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away after being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor was admitted on November 10 and was said to be in a critical condition. He was kept under strict medical observation and even placed on life support. On November 12, he was discharged and taken home, where doctors confirmed he was stable and comfortable. They also requested fans not to believe false rumours and to pray for his recovery.

Sadly, the legendary actor did not make it to his 90th birthday in December. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, but his unforgettable performances continue to shine brightly. Over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra became known for his charm, versatile acting, and strong screen presence. Here are the top five performances that capture his brilliance and the magic he brought to the big screen.

Dharmendra’s best movies and roles in Bollywood

1. Sholay (1975)

Role: Veeru

Dharmendra’s portrayal of Veeru became a national sensation. His energy, humour, bravery, and iconic lines made him one of the most loved characters in Indian cinema. His scenes with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini are still remembered fondly by fans.

2. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Role: Professor Parimal Tripathi

This comedy classic showed how effortlessly Dharmendra could make audiences laugh. His role as a prank-loving professor pretending to be a driver remains one of the finest comic performances in Bollywood history.

3. Satyakam (1969)

Role: Satyapriya Acharya

In this emotional drama, Dharmendra delivered one of his strongest performances. He played an honest man struggling to remain truthful in a corrupt world. His sincerity and depth in this role earned him great respect from critics and fans.

4. Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

Role: Shaka

This film turned Dharmendra into an overnight superstar. As Shaka, he balanced toughness with vulnerability. His powerful screen presence and impactful performance earned him his first Filmfare nomination.

5. Anupama (1966)

Role: Ashok

Dharmendra’s soft and gentle portrayal of a thoughtful writer added emotional beauty to this classic film. His calm and heartfelt acting created a memorable and touching love story.