Remembering Irrfan Khan: Interesting facts about the global star

Mumbai: It’s been five years since the world lost Irrfan Khan, but his magic still lives on in our hearts. His expressive eyes, soulful performances, and powerful screen presence made him one of the greatest actors of Indian and global cinema.

A Career Full of Unforgettable Moments

Over three decades, Irrfan showed us what real acting looks like. Movies like Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Hindi Medium gave us characters we could laugh with, cry with, and think about long after the credits rolled. His acting wasn’t loud or flashy — it was deep, honest, and full of emotion.

Remember Saajan from The Lunchbox? Or the brave runner-turned-dacoit in Paan Singh Tomar? Irrfan made every story believable, every moment unforgettable.

His Quiet Battle and Last Goodbye

Irrfan fought a rare illness called neuroendocrine tumour and passed away on April 29, 2020. Even during his toughest days, he stayed humble and kind, quietly helping others without making it public. That’s the kind of person he was — pure at heart.

Taking India to the World

Irrfan wasn’t just a star here. He took Indian talent global with Hollywood hits like Life of Pi, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Inferno. His Hollywood films made over Rs. 22,500 crores, way more than even Bollywood’s biggest Khans!

In The Namesake, New York, I Love You, and Slumdog Millionaire, he proved that you don’t need the biggest role to leave the biggest impact.

Little Things We Didn’t Know

He loved flying kites, especially on Makar Sankranti .

. He once earned just Rs. 300 for an early TV job.

for an early TV job. He adored Tabu as a co-star and admired legends like Shashi Kapoor .

as a co-star and admired legends like . He even changed the spelling of his name to Irrfan because he liked the extra “r”!

Irrfan showed us that true success isn’t about box office numbers or flashy awards — it’s about touching hearts.