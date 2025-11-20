Renewed Malakpet railway station work to be completed by June 2026

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Malakpet railway station is set to be ready and operational by June 2026 with an estimated budget of Rs 26.50 crore, according to South Central Railways (SCR).

The South Central Railways, which primarily serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, has taken the lead in redeveloping Malakpet railway station under the Railway Ministry’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The project, as part of the ‘Naya Bharat, Naya Station’ initiative, is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 26.50 crore, with most of the major development work already completed.

Some of the new facilities include the removal of unwanted structures, enhanced lighting, revamped parking area and a better circulation area.

It is also planning to make the infrastructure more accessible for people with disabilities and eco-friendly, green-energy-based facilities, among other features.

The authorities aimed for its revamped, modernised architecture and elite facilities to serve as the city centre with an emphasis on long-term planning.

The station currently serves several key express trains, including the Kacheguda–Kurnool Tungabhadra Express and the Kacheguda–Guntur Express.

According to the SCR officials, the redevelopment plan includes a new façade, upgrades to the station building at the second entry, a 12-metre foot-over-bridge (FOB) for future needs, a roof plaza, and integration with Metro services.

A new look for Malakpet! 🚆✨

SCR has undertaken redevelopment of #Malakpet Railway station in #Telangana with a cost of Rs. 26.5 Cr under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

It also features passenger lifts and escalators, enhanced platform surfaces, and interior improvements to the concourse, waiting halls, and VIP lounge, along with the provision of toilets.