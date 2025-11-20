Renewed Malakpet railway station work to be completed by June 2026

The station currently serves several key express trains, including the Kacheguda–Kurnool Tungabhadra Express and the Kacheguda–Guntur Express.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 20th November 2025 5:45 pm IST
Revamped Malakpet railway station ready by June 2026
The proposed renovation of Malakpet railway station. (Source: X)

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Malakpet railway station is set to be ready and operational by June 2026 with an estimated budget of Rs 26.50 crore, according to South Central Railways (SCR).

The South Central Railways, which primarily serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, has taken the lead in redeveloping Malakpet railway station under the Railway Ministry’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The project, as part of the ‘Naya Bharat, Naya Station’ initiative, is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 26.50 crore, with most of the major development work already completed.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Some of the new facilities include the removal of unwanted structures, enhanced lighting, revamped parking area and a better circulation area.

It is also planning to make the infrastructure more accessible for people with disabilities and eco-friendly, green-energy-based facilities, among other features.

The authorities aimed for its revamped, modernised architecture and elite facilities to serve as the city centre with an emphasis on long-term planning.

The station currently serves several key express trains, including the Kacheguda–Kurnool Tungabhadra Express and the Kacheguda–Guntur Express.

According to the SCR officials, the redevelopment plan includes a new façade, upgrades to the station building at the second entry, a 12-metre foot-over-bridge (FOB) for future needs, a roof plaza, and integration with Metro services.

It also features passenger lifts and escalators, enhanced platform surfaces, and interior improvements to the concourse, waiting halls, and VIP lounge, along with the provision of toilets.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 20th November 2025 5:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button