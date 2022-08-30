Renovation of Mehboob Chowk market ignored

Hyderabad: Regarding the Mehboob Chowk market construction and innovation, the state minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao announced 4 years ago that the government shall initiate the constructions work with a budget of Rs. 36 crores.

The design of the new market was also approved at the beginning of this year. But regretfully neither the work of this historic market has been started nor is there any progress in this regard.

The officials of the GHMC had assigned the responsibility of designing and reconstructing the Mehboob Chowk market and its renovation to Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) which has to start the work.

There is a grouse that the old City development is being neglected by the government. But the expansion of roads in Chandrayangutta assembly Constituency and the construction of flyover in Bahadurpura recently gave the impression that the state government is changing its policy of ignoring the old City Development.

But the inordinate delay of Mehboob Chowk market construction work once again put a question mark over the government’s attitude towards the old city.

In this regard, representations were also made with peoples’ representatives.

The officials of the QQSUDA stated that they have been assigned the Mehboob Chowk market reconstructions and innovation work but still the budget has not been released and thus they are not in a position to start the construction work.