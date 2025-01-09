Renowned art connoisseur Jagdish Mittal Passes Away at 99

A legendary art connoisseur and Padma Shri awardee Jagdish Mittal passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Known for his unparalleled contribution to Indian art, Mittal, alongside his wife Kamla Mittal, curated a vast and exquisite collection of artifacts that stand as a testament to India’s rich heritage.

Legacy of the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art

The Mittal couple’s personal art collection, meticulously preserved at the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art in Hyderabad, continues to draw admiration from art lovers and historians.

Their dedication to safeguarding Indian art has left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of the nation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over Mittal’s passing, highlighting his invaluable efforts to preserve and promote Indian art and heritage. “The legacy they left through the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art will continue to inspire generations of artists, art lovers, and historians,” he stated.

Passionate advocate for Indian History and Culture

Artists and historians in Hyderabad paid heartfelt tributes to Mittal, reflecting on his remarkable collection of approximately 2,000 artifacts. The collection is celebrated as a beacon of Indian history and culture, bringing immense pride and recognition to the city.

Renowned filmmaker B Narsing Rao described Mittal as “a guide and mentor to countless artists” and “a beacon of knowledge and inspiration in the art world.”