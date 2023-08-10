Renowned journalist Ravish Kumar mourns demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Daily, has reverberated through religious, social, cultural, and journalistic circles across the country, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. Renowned for his humanitarian endeavors, he was a respected figure throughout the nation. His commitment to helping those affected by riots, disasters, and mob lynching incidents, through Siasat Millat Fund, showcased his unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of victims.

His friendship with prominent journalist Ravish Kumar, an emblem of fearless journalism in India, was particularly notable. While speaking with our correspondent Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, Ravish Kumar expressed profound sorrow at Zaheer Sahab’s demise. He also posted a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, acknowledging their close bond and shared vision. Ravish Kumar, with millions of followers on social media, shared the news of Zaheer Sahab’s passing, emphasizing the impact of his journalism and dedication.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan played a pivotal role in providing not only financial and moral support but also legal aid to the families of those who lost their lives in mob lynching incidents over the past decade. His legacy of fearlessly addressing societal issues through journalism has earned him widespread admiration.

Reflecting on their friendship, Ravish Kumar noted that Khan’s sudden departure is a significant loss for the political and journalistic spheres, as well as for the country. He emphasized Khan’s consistent commitment to seeking solutions and possibilities, as opposed to finding excuses. Their frequent conversations, at least twice a week, often revolved around their shared concerns for the country’s social and political climate.

Ravish Kumar recalled that Mr. Khan was an advocate for ending the prevailing atmosphere of hatred in the country and believed in the power of affirmative action. He also shared that Mr. Khan had persistently invited him to Hyderabad, with plans for him to record programs for his show at a convenient location.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s legacy extended beyond journalism, with his dedication to humanitarian efforts evident in projects like Siasat’s old age home ‘Suukoon’. Ravish Kumar mentioned that he had once expressed his desire to secure a place for himself at Suukoon in his old age, highlighting Khan’s commitment to the well-being of others.

The passing of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan leaves an indelible void in the hearts of those who admired his journalistic prowess and dedication to humanitarian causes. His friendship with Ravish Kumar, marked by shared ideals and concerns for the nation, is a testament to his impactful legacy.