Repay debt to motherland by investing here: Deputy CM to NRIs

Baltimore (USA): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called upon Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to contribute their knowledge and expertise towards the development of their home state and native villages.

Bhatti Vikramarka was speaking at the 19th American Telugu Association (ATA) National Convention here as the Chief Guest on Sunday, August 2.

He said Telangana is being developed to compete not just with other Indian states but with developed nations globally, and urged NRIs to come forward and invest in the state. “We have established a single-window system for you. All approvals will be granted swiftly, and the state government will extend full support. We will stand by you in every industrial and social initiative. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sent me here specifically to invite you,” he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government is moving forward with a clear vision to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He noted that Telangana is now being governed in line with the aspirations of its people, with optimal utilisation of resources. The state provides world-class infrastructure essential for investments and industries. As part of this, the 56-kilometre Musi River in Hyderabad is being rejuvenated and beautified on the lines of the River Thames in London, ensuring clean water flow and transforming the city’s landscape.

He recalled that infrastructure projects like the Outer Ring Road and the international airport, developed during the tenure of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, have become major assets for Telangana.

Emphasising that human resource development is key to the state’s progress, Bhatti said the government is introducing transformative changes in the education system. To ensure that students from ordinary families can rise to global levels, initiatives like the ‘Young India Integrated Residential Schools’ are being launched. One such school is being established in each of the 100 constituencies across the state, spread over 25 acres with an investment of ₹200 crore each, built to international standards.

NRI grievance redressal

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government is considering the establishment of a legally empowered special mechanism to address issues faced by NRIs and their parents residing in Telangana. This platform, he assured, would enable prompt resolution of their concerns, whether faced abroad or by their families back home.